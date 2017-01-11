FCA U.S. Sales Down in 2016, Jeep and Ram Lead the Way

autoevolution
2016 wasn’t a good year for Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. operations. With 2,244,315 vehicles sold in the period from January to December 31, 2016, that works out to minus 0.38 percent in terms of sales volume when compared to 2015. Yes, that would be a minus.
While Ford sales are up 0.1 percent compared to 2015, the General is not doing as great. At minus 1.28 percent, General Motors is in a bigger slump than Fiat Chrysler in this regard. The truth, however, is that FCA US LLC has the bigger problem on its hands. Compared to the peeps over at General Motors, FCA is almost $7 billion in net debt. Given this circumstance, even a small drop of minus 0.38 is problematic for Fiat Chrysler's U.S. operations.

The Italo-American group's brands that delivered more vehicles in 2016 compared to 2015 are Jeep (926,376 units / 6.13 percent), and Ram Truck (545,861 units / 11.13 percent). As for the brands that failed, Alfa Romeo is down minus 21.70 percent (516 units), Fiat minus 23.72 percent (32,742 units), Dodge minus 3.88 percent (506,858 units), whereas Chrysler took a minus 27.04 percent dive in the calendar year that just ended (231,972 units).

Whichever way you look at it, this is not a pretty picture for FCA US LLC, nor its investors. Fiat Chrysler head honcho Sergio Marchionne will try to make ends meet by focusing on high-margin products such as trucks and SUVs.

After canceling the Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart, FCA US LLC will turn its attention to the 2018 Ram 1500 and the JL Wrangler at first. The JT Wrangler pickup will follow, as will the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee expected to ride on the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform. Later on, the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer body-on-frame SUVs will go on sale. Yes, body-on-frame.

For the 2019 model year, Alfa Romeo plans to introduce a second sport utility vehicle. Bigger than the compact-sized Stelvio, the mid-sized Tipo 949 D-SUV will be manufactured on the same line as the Maserati Levante.
