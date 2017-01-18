Faraday Future's FF91 Electric Crossove Might Cost a Lot More Than Speculated

Judging by the amount of technology crammed inside the FF 91 electric crossover, you'd think Faraday Future's... uhm, future depends on it. And, guess what? You'd be absolutely right.





It's fair to say the



That was, of course, an exaggeration, but we just couldn't see how a budding company could bring this vehicle to market with a price tag comparable to, say, a Tesla Model X, which is far from being an inexpensive SUV itself.



The thing is Faraday Future should not have shied away from revealing the cost of the FF 91. The crossover was impressive enough, and by now, people know what to expect from such vehicles. The fact it refused to name a price only made people fear the worst. However, according to the company, that still didn't keep 64,000 people from



In an interview for a Chinese publication (via



If Faraday Future delivers everything it promised and does it on time, we think the $290,000 price tag would not be that impossible to swallow. The car will clearly be built in low volumes anyway, and there are always those willing to spend big on new technology gadgets, which is what the FF 91 would be. But we opened this paragraph with an "if," and we're afraid it's a very big one. Even though it won't openly admit it, the Chinese-American startup has bitten more than it can chew and is now trying to convince people to help with its mastication. To do that, its showcase vehicle needs to get a favorable reception, and people with money need to be convinced to pump funds into the company.It's fair to say the FF 91 was well received, and the only thing dragging it down was the mystery surrounding the vehicle's price. In our first article following its presentation at CES, we said it felt like it should cost $1 million.That was, of course, an exaggeration, but we just couldn't see how a budding company could bring this vehicle to market with a price tag comparable to, say, a Tesla Model X, which is far from being an inexpensiveitself.The thing is Faraday Future should not have shied away from revealing the cost of the FF 91. The crossover was impressive enough, and by now, people know what to expect from such vehicles. The fact it refused to name a price only made people fear the worst. However, according to the company, that still didn't keep 64,000 people from making a reservation during the first 36 hours from the unveil.In an interview for a Chinese publication (via Electrek ), Jia Yueting, the billionaire behind Faraday Future revealed the FF91 should not be more expensive than two million Chinese Yuan, which would equate to $290,000. That's the price for the Chinese market, which - should the car be built in the Nevada plant that's under construction now - could be greater than in the U.S. due to shipping and taxes.If Faraday Future delivers everything it promised and does it on time, we think the $290,000 price tag would not be that impossible to swallow. The car will clearly be built in low volumes anyway, and there are always those willing to spend big on new technology gadgets, which is what the FF 91 would be. But we opened this paragraph with an "if," and we're afraid it's a very big one.