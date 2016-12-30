autoevolution

Faraday Future Reportedly Loses Acting CEO Days Before CES Reveal

 
30 Dec 2016, 8:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
With just days until Faraday Future unveils the production version of its electric vehicle at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, the acting CEO of the company has reportedly stepped down.
Unnamed sources from within the company have informed their contacts in the media that Mr. Ding Lei, one of the top execs of LeEco, has stopped being the acting CEO of Faraday Future. LeEco is a Chinese tech giant that has a tightly knit relationship with Faraday Future, and their representatives have described the collaboration as a “strategic partnership.”

Regardless of the things that happen in boardrooms regarding Faraday Future and LeEco, both are funded by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting, which is a more important link that what is stated in the footer of a press release.

According to the sources quoted by The Verge, Mr. Ding Lei was LeEco executive that was chosen to oversee the operations of Faraday Future.

The electric vehicle start-up company that is building a factory in Nevada never mentioned the name of the CEO in one of its press releases, but the said sources claim that Mr. Ding Lei handled this responsibility.

Previous reports claimed that the Chinese billionaire behind Faraday Future had encountered a shortage of liquidities a few months ago, but company officials dismissed those reports.

The most concerning part of this story is that Faraday Future had promised to reveal a production car at next month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and it is unclear whether that will happen as planned.

While the acting CEO might have overseen that the project was completed when the development of the said vehicle is concerned, it is still a mystery why he did not continue to control Faraday Future.

Reports also claimed that Mr. Ding Lei had left LeEco, but that bit was addressed by the press department of the Chinese company, which explained that Faraday Future handles communication separately, and that Ding Lei is still an executive within LeEco.

In other words, they confirmed that he did not leave the "mother company," but the link with Faraday Future has not been recognized or denied.
faraday future FFZERO1 Concept electric cars leeco electric vehicle electric CEO
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78