Faraday Future Gets Sued For $1.8 Million, Plaintiff Didn't Get Paid For Work

 
24 Jan 2017
A company has filed a lawsuit against Faraday Future alleging that the corporation has not paid it according to their contractual agreement.
Faraday Future is accused of owing about $1.8 million to The Mill Group, which is a company that is known for its work in the field of visual effects. According to their complaint, Faraday Future contacted them in September 2016, and the company requested a graphic presentation to promote the launch of the automaker’s first production vehicle, the FF 91.

The bill was estimated at $1.82 million, out of which Faraday Future reportedly paid $20,000. The automaker has agreed to pay the company in three separate stages, but the payments stopped after the first $20k. The Mill Group still expects to receive $1,802,750.00 from Faraday Future, which is why they started the lawsuit, as reported by Jalopnik.

Representatives of both companies have refused to comment the ongoing legal action, which is standard practice in cases like these. In case you are questioning what kind of services could have led to an $1.8 million bill for a presentation, the requested product included virtual reality, augmented reality, and even holographic components.

All of those elements are expensive to create, especially when the graphic artists must simulate a vehicle that must look its best and be as realistic as possible.

According to The Mill Group’s court complaint, the last payment should have been done by October 10, 2016. The first installment from Faraday Future was expected to feature the amount of $455,687, and it was expected by September 12, 2016. That's a long way from $20,000, if you ask us.

The product of the presentation was supposed to be shown to wealthy people that were potential customers. Unfortunately, things may have backfired for Faraday Future, as this is not the first time when the Chinese-funded company is at the center of a scandal that involves people and contractors not getting paid.
