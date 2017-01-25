Faraday Future Gets Sued By Supplier, It Sues Back

A visual effects company has registered a lawsuit against Faraday Future, which accuses the automaker of not paying
their mutually-agreed bill.
Faraday Future
’s reply was not delayed or refrained in any way, as the company has announced it will sue the supplier because of the lawsuit
we mentioned. The representatives of Faraday Future announced their intentions on the company’s official Twitter account.
They added a link to a piece of news regarding the lawsuit filed by the contractor, and their comment on the situation was that the supplier did not comply with contractual requirements. The referred requirements are those that were supposed to protect company interests. In other words, we presume that Faraday Future is suing the supplier that started a lawsuit against them because people found out about the legal action.
As Jalopnik
notes, Faraday Future’s reaction to the lawsuit is unusual in the automotive industry. Usually, automakers prefer to resolve matters like this behind closed doors. Well, that is an understatement, as companies usually pay their bills on time, and issues with suppliers
rarely reach the media.
If you are looking to find a moral in this article, it would be to handle issues between two companies behind closed doors, and to pay your bills on time to avoid problems in the future. We do not know the full story behind Faraday Future and The Mill Group, but something did go wrong between them that made the supplier file a lawsuit.
We presume that the plaintiffs in the first case have evidence against the defendants, but it will be curious to see Faraday Future’s promised legal consequences. Most likely, the Chinese-funded automaker will accuse The Mill Group of breach of contract, and then request damages on that claim. We are speculating on this, because our legal experience is limited, but we try to provide a bigger picture for our readers on topics like these.