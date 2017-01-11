Faraday Future FF 91's Mysterious Name Gets Cracked Down

As much as some people would like to tone down the importance of the FF 91 launch
, it was easily the most important automotive event (and there were plenty of them) at this year's CES.
Whether the electric crossover makes it or not into production is still a big if, but the dices have been thrown, and they are some very special dices indeed. It doesn't even matter if you like the design or not, the car is still an apparition. It doesn't look like anything we've seen before, and it manages to juggle very well that fine line between exaggerated concept and production ready.
The Faraday Future EV is, by all means, still a prototype, and the interior of one of the cars clearly showed that - i.e. it was thoroughly missing. This unveiling almost asks more questions of the California-based startup than it answers, but at least we got to see the car and get an idea of the kind of technology FF plants to put in it.
The few tidbits we do know about the car are probably the most important - and most impressive - numbers. It has a 130 kWh battery pack that gives it a maximum EPA-rated range of 378 miles (608 km) and a number of electric motors for a combined total of 1,050 hp. Do we really need to know more? Well, we would very much like to be told how much it will cost, but that has remained a closely guarded secret so far.
However, something in the model's name could be an indicator that the FF 91
will, indeed, cost a lot. The "FF" part does not require any explanation, which means that calling the car Faraday Future FF 91 is a bit redundant. The numerical part of the name is where the hint is hiding.
No, the company's first EV will not cost $91,000 nor $910,000, but it will be the most expensive ever in the lineup. You see, Faraday Future plans to release a whole bunch of other models, but it has started with the so-called "flagship." The 91 part shouldn't be regarded as ninenty one, but a nine and a one.
The first number represents where the model sits in the pecking order inside the company's lineup. Think of the BMW
7 Series, for example, or the Audi
A8. FF 91's "nine" means it belongs to the manufacturer's top range. As for the "one," that simply marks the fact it belongs to the first generation, with further models to be called 92, 93, and so forth.
It looks like Faraday Future has the system set up for up to ten different classes, with the top one allegedly being called "zero," and not "ten." The company had already shown the FFZero1 Concept last year, and Nick Sampson confirmed that Faraday plans to release a "halo car" with that designation. For now, that's all Faraday Future has: plans.