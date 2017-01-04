autoevolution

Faraday Future FF 91 Reservations Open - $5,000 a Piece, Standard Ones Are Free

 
4 Jan 2017, 11:27 UTC ·
by
Faraday Future has finally taken the lid off its first intended product, the electric crossover called FF 91. But even before it did that, its website was already taking reservations for the EV it plans to build sometime in 2018.
We need to rewire our brains a little and realize that 2018 is only just one year away, so meeting the deadlines is going to be one hell of a ride for Faraday Future. The company officials appear very optimistic, though (as they should, otherwise what would be the point of working there?), which gives us hope that they know something we don't.

On paper, the FF 91 sounds quite promising: it comes with a 130 kWh battery pack that gives it a maximum range of 378 miles, plus an yet unspecified electric motor setup summing up 1,050 hp. That makes the Faraday Future EV extremely fast, even though the official number - which is just 0.01 seconds quicker than the Tesla Model S P100D - seems a little fabricated.

The FF 91 has a lot going on for it, and you can read more about its features in our dedicated article. Is it enough to convince people to place reservations for it? Hard to say, but Faraday Future wanted to make sure that if anyone so desired, they would have a way of doing it.

The biggest issue right now, apart from the fact that the factory supposed to build the cars is just a patch of land in the Nevada desert right now, is that nobody knows how much it will cost. After the presentation, fully-packed, we'd be surprised if it were too far off the $200,000 mark.

And it's not like the FF 91 wouldn't be worth it. You see, with Tesla moving into the mass market territory, its products are slowly starting to lose that niche aura, so others are taking their place. Cars like the Lucid Motors Air sedan or the Faraday Future FF 91 crossover.

FF had launched its reservations program even before the car was unveiled. The company asks for a $5,000 refundable deposit for "priority access," while the "standard reservations" come free of charge. In case you're wondering what "priority access" means, it will supposedly give the chance to opt for the "Alliance Edition," a limited run of 300 vehicles finished a special exterior color called "Silicon Valley Aluminum," some badges, and a unique digital interface.

More details on the "Alliance Editions" are expected to emerge in March when Faraday Future plans to reveal more about its product. Naturally, even if you don't get one of the 300 Alliance Edition cars, the $5,000 deposit also grants a spot in front of those holding standard reservations.
