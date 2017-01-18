autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Famous Monster Truck Grave Digger Crashes After Failed Backflip

 
18 Jan 2017, 15:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The monster truck called Grave Digger was involved in a serious wreck this week at a show in Florida.
The event occurred at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where Grave Digger was performing a freestyle lap with other monster trucks. Its driver, Dennis Anderson, was taken to the emergency room and hospitalized after the accident.

Anderson is one of the sport’s most famous drivers, if not the most famous, and Grave Digger is his creation. The truck has a 1,500 HP engine, which has a displacement of 540 cubic inches (8.8 liters).

The all-wheel-drive monster truck drives on tires that are 66-inches tall, and each of them is tied with steel braided cables to the axles to prevent them from flying into the stands and injuring bystanders.

As you can observe in the videos embedded below, the truck was performing jumps on the human-made ramps that were placed in the stadium. At one point, the driver wanted to do a backflip, which is something usually reserved for stunt riders that use dirt bikes, but also possible in monster trucks.

Unfortunately, he did not carry enough speed into the ramp, and the vehicle landed on its roof. The latter word is an overstatement because the truck had lost most of its lightweight shell during the performance. Fortunately, these trucks are built to take a beating, so its roll cage was supposed to protect the driver.

From what we can witness in the video, the roll cage withstood the impact without a hitch, but the driver was still taken to the hospital. According to The Outer Banks Voice, the driver is getting better, as his son posted a picture of the famous performer on his Instagram account.

The Grave Digger has been around the monster truck circuit for 35 years, which is a long time for someone to be involved in high-speed crashes and jumps. Fortunately for his family and his fans, he is expected to fix the truck and return to his Monster Energy fueled antics.



grave digger Monster Truck Florida USA crash accident
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78