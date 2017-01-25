Facelifted Skoda Octavia UK Pricing Kicks Off From £17,055, Tops At £30,085

In terms of sales, the Skoda Octavia is the Czech automaker’s bread and butter. No less than 230,255 units were sold
last year in Europe alone, slotting Skoda’s compact model just below the Nissan Qashqai (234,340 units) and the Renault Captur (217,105).
Facelifted for the 2017 model year, the Octavia now sports dual headlights, more kit, and a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that revs its little heart out to deliver a puny 86 PS. In the United Kingdom, however, Skoda
decided that the range should start with more power.
The recommended price for the least expensive 2017 Skoda Octavia
with the steering wheel on the right-hand side is £17,055 OTR, and it applies for the 1.0 TSI 115 PS model. The other extreme is taken by the Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI
150 PS 4x4 in Laurin & Klement flavor, which starts from £30,085.
For the go-faster vRS, the 2.0 TSI 230 PS variant will set you back £25,130. By comparison, the cheapest Volkswagen Golf GTI
on sale today in the UK starts from £27,495. A fast diesel is also available in the form of the 2.0 TDI 184 PS DSG. The oil-chugging model costs £26,550.
In total, there are five grades to choose from: the no-frills S, SE, SE Technology, SE L, and the top-of-the-range Laurin & Klement. The Octavia Scout
and the Octavia vRS
are standalone models in their own right, the reason why they don’t actually count as trim levels.
More than five million examples of the Octavia were produced by Skoda since the moniker was reintroduced in 1996
. Since then, the compact-sized model steadily became the backbone of the lineup. The Octavia is currently sold in more than 100 markets worldwide.
In related news, the Skoda brand intends to apply the vRS treatment to the Kodiaq. Its mid-size crossover is also due to rock down to electric avenue thanks to a plug-in hybrid powertrain
. The electrification trend will continue with the Superb, Skoda’s mid-size sedan.