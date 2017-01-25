autoevolution

Euro NCAP Crashes Volvo S90 and V90, Awards Them Maximum Safety Rating

 
25 Jan 2017, 10:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
Make no mistake about it, the seat belt saved more lives than any other automotive safety feature before or since. When you think that Volvo gave away the patent to other carmakers, it becomes clear that the Swedish company takes safety seriously.
Almost six decades after the three-points seat belt was introduced as standard equipment, Volvo continues to focus on safety. Case in point: the S90 mid-size sedan and its station wagon sibling, the V90. Euro NCAP tested the two models and, color me unsurprised, both were awarded five stars.

Bearing in mind these models are the first Volvos to be tested against the European agency’s 2017 crash test regime, the results are all the more impressive. Adult occupant protection is rated 95 percent, whereas child occupant protect is a rather impressive 80 percent. As for pedestrians protection and safety assist, the two Volvos boast 76 and 93 percent ratings.

It should be highlighted that the fine print reads, “Euro NCAP has verified that the results of the V90 are as good or better than those of the S90,” without actually crashing the V90 into a barrier. This is the reason why V90 ratings perfectly mirror those of the S90. In terms of configuration, the tested car is a left-hand drive D4 Momentum that tips the scales at 1,828 kilograms.

As standard, the S90 and V90 are equipped with safety features that include an active hood, both low- and high-speed autonomous emergency braking systems, lane assist, and a pedestrian detection system designed to mitigate or lessen the effects of such a crash. And yes, the XC90 seven-seater SUV is similarly equipped and it’s also a five-star vehicle according to the Euro NCAP.

“Volvo has invested in safety, has made key technologies standard across the model range and the results speak for themselves: a very impressive five-star rating,” declared Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP's secretary general.

Euro NCAP Crash Test safety volvo s90 Volvo V90 Volvo
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67