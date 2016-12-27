EU Regulation Might Affect British Motorcycle Racing

Word is that the UK government has issued a document for public consultation that suggests temporarily implementing a European Court decision, which might affect all racing done in the country.





So how would this affect motorsport in the



And if this Vnuk judgement thingy really comes into force, then say good bye to all kind of motorcycle racing or any other sport done with an engine and wheels. However, there might be a way out of this.



Well, first of all, we have that Brexit thing, and it sounds stupid to implement an EU regulation now only to be aborted later if the UK gets out of the big union. It simply makes no sense.



Secondly, and most importantly, motorsport is a big contributor to the UK economy. This branch employs over 50,000 workers, generates around £11 billion per year, and is home to several world-leading companies, teams, and talent.



“At a stroke, this would wipe out a successful industry and all the jobs that go with it, as well as eliminate a popular leisure pursuit for 1.9 million people, along with the boost that this gives to both local and national economies,” Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA) CEO Steve Kenward said.



“If the government implements the Vnuk judgment un-amended, British motorcycle sport would end in the UK. Given that we are coming out of the EU, we are astonished that the government is even considering an option to implement Vnuk. We call on ministers to end uncertainty and put a stop to Vnuk in the UK.”



And Mr. Kenward is not alone in this debate as MCIA is joining forces with Auto Cycle Union (ACU) and Amateur Motorcycle Association (AMCA) to send Vnuk back where he came from.



