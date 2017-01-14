EPA Stands Firm With 2025 Emissions Targets, Expect Better Fuel Economy

autoevolution
Gina McCarthy, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has announced that the institution will stick to the previously announced Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for 2025.
The announcement came after the EPA published its Midterm Evaluation of Light-Duty Vehicles and their evolution in reducing emissions. Back in 2012, the EPA established that light-duty vehicles would have a goal to reach a Corporate Average Fuel Economy objective of 54.5 miles per gallon. The goal is "translated" to a sticker fuel economy of 36 mpg.

The said goal was criticized by automakers, especially American companies, in a letter sent to the 45th Elected President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

A group of car manufacturers that have signed a letter addressed to PEOTUS, which wrote that the greenhouse rules set for 2025 would require a large number of electric vehicles to balance off vehicles with traditional propulsion solutions, and this would bring significant development costs for those companies. Those expenses could be too high in this short time frame.

As the EPA noted in its press release, it has been ascertained that automakers have exceeded the figures for the first four years of the program (2012-2015), and that they have managed to improve fuel efficiency technologies at an unprecedented rate.

The results on a fleet average have managed to reach intermediate targets in spite of the increase in vehicle sales for six consecutive years.

Currently, over 100 versions of SUVs, pickup trucks, and automobiles on the market meet 2020 or later standards for Corporate Average Fuel Economy.

Moreover, the EPA says that its calculations show that automakers can meet the required standards for MY2022-2025 at slightly lower per-vehicle costs than predicted, and at an even lower price that they expected back when the rules were first announced, back in 2012.

According to the EPA’s estimates, the 2025 CAFE targets will bring an average fuel economy of 36 miles per gallon (sticker figure) on a fleet-wide level, which is ten mpg higher than the current fleet average.

While cars might have gotten more expensive because of this, customers will save money thanks to improved fuel efficiency, and everyone will benefit from reduced greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
