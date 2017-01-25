EPA Gets Freeze On Grants, Contracts, And More

The decision to freeze all its grants was not announced publicly, but was reported by insiders to several media outlets. Apparently, EPA employees have also been forbidden to speak about the freeze to anyone outside the institution.
The mentioned pause in funding affects most of the active parts in the organization’s day-to-day activity, which includes research, air quality monitoring, and many other projects.
The source within the EPA has also notified the media of the fact that the institution has been instructed to stop issuing press releases to external audiences.
The social media presence of the organization has also been halted, but it will get a “Digital Strategist” to oversee the department, which will control all existing accounts that belong to officials of the institution.
Furthermore, the website of the EPA was supposed only to receive “clean up where essential,” but no new content can be placed on it. That includes the blog, and all incoming media requests will have to be “carefully screened.”
As other media outlets have estimated, the freeze that is mentioned above will probably last until the new administration settles itself and takes the helm in all fields where people must be appointed. The transition is not going to be straightforward, and the organization will have its budget cut by approximately $815 million by Donald Trump’s team.
The rules that have been presented on various media outlets, including Huffington Post
, are concerning to say the least, as this kind of censorship is worthy of communists.
Among the changes that are expected to happen to the EPA’s website is the elimination of the climate change section, which has been taken out of the White House’ web page. On the EPA’s website, you can still read about climate change
, so use this opportunity to be informed, as some sources may try to trick people into thinking it does not exist.
The denial of climate change mated with actions that ignore it can have devastating effects on the environment
. What’s more important is that some people get to make money from that, so it is all going to be great again.