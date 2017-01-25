autoevolution

Entry-Level Lamborghini Could Turn to Reality, Modular Platform Considered

 
Last year, autoevolution reported that Lamborghini intends to introduce an entry-level model at some point in the future. According to Stefano Domenicali, a sub-Huracan supercar can happen only if the soon-to-debut Urus sells like hot cakes.
Speaking to Motoring, Lamborghini’s big kahuna let it slip that the automaker’s two-platform strategy is not meant to be because the oily bits the Aventador and Huracan share too little in common. This, in turn, translates to high development costs and similarly high production costs.

“If we talk about super sports cars we need to consider that the right approach would be to be modular,” said the former Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team principal. “We cannot have two models with two power units, two gearboxes, two chassis [...]. That’s something we need to think about [...]."

If the Volkswagen Group lets Lamborghini have its way for the next generation of models, then there’s no secret the modular platform expected by Domenicali will come from one of the automaker’s brands. Porsche is rumored to launch a mid-engine model in 2019. Dubbed 960, the Porker could act as the building block Domenicali needs to make his masterplan happen.

Lamborghini's head honcho expects that such a change could happen in the 2020s at the earliest, “maybe 2022.” And this gets us to the focus point of this story: the entry-level Lamborghini. When asked if the modular platform could lead to the development of a compact Lamborghini model, the automaker's chief executive officer said, “the answer is possibly yes.”

Domenicali then explained that a fourth product depends on how well the Urus will sell. Due to start production in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Urus will help Lamborghini a lot more vehicles per year than the Italian marque does these days. While on the subject of sales, 2016 saw Lamborghini move 3,457 units, which is a new record for the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based outfit.

