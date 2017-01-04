autoevolution

Engineering Explained Talks Wet Sump vs Dry Sump In Engine Oil System Comparison

 
4 Jan 2017, 15:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Whether you prefer to talk about the cool, mainstream bits of the cars we all love or you're a more tech-savvy aficionado, the lubrication system is a topic you can't miss and we're here to deliver a brief comparison between the two main types of such systems.
Coming from Engineering Explained, this comparo is a wet sump vs. dry sump tale, one that not only introduces both systems, but also talks about each one's advantages.

YouTuber Jason, the man behind the said channel, has come up with a short video, one that will only take five minutes of your time and is thus fully worthy of your attention.

For one thing, many might be tempted to expect a dry sump lubrication system with any engine that goes past, say, 700 horses, but that's not the case with the supercharged 6.2-liter heart of the Hellcat nonidentical twins.Wait a minute... actually, you should make that six minutes
As you'll notice in the clip, Jason talks about a previous engine oil system video, one that explains how the heart of your car gets lubricated. Given the no-stress length of the first clip, you might want to spend an extra six minutes on this second video, which you can find at the bottom of the page. Spoiler alert - the second video sees the YT man going past his whiteboard, also playing with engine parts in his quest to educate aficionados across the world.

P.S.: All this engine oil system talks makes for an excellent occasion to remind you that most performance cars don't pack underbody protection that can deal with massive objects on the road, so we're urging you to be cautios and always scan the road ahead for debris. You wouldn't want to drain your oil ahead of the scheduled maintenance, would you?



engineering explained racecar supercar sportscar muscle car
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78