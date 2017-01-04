Engineering Explained Talks Wet Sump vs Dry Sump In Engine Oil System Comparison

Whether you prefer to talk about the cool, mainstream bits of the cars we all love or you're a more tech-savvy aficionado, the lubrication system is a topic you can't miss and we're here to deliver a brief comparison between the two main types of such systems.





YouTuber Jason, the man behind the said channel, has come up with a short video, one that will only take five minutes of your time and is thus fully worthy of your attention.



For one thing, many might be tempted to expect a dry sump lubrication system with any engine that goes past, say, 700 horses, but that's not the case with the supercharged 6.2-liter heart of the Wait a minute... actually, you should make that six minutes

As you'll notice in the clip, Jason talks about a previous engine oil system video, one that explains how the heart of your car gets lubricated. Given the no-stress length of the first clip, you might want to spend an extra six minutes on this second video, which you can find at the bottom of the page. Spoiler alert - the second video sees the YT man going past his whiteboard, also playing with engine parts in his quest to educate aficionados across the world.



P.S.: All this engine oil system talks makes for an excellent occasion to remind you that most performance cars don't pack underbody protection that can deal with massive objects on the road, so we're urging you to be cautios and always scan the road ahead for debris. You wouldn't want to drain your oil ahead of the scheduled maintenance, would you?







Coming from Engineering Explained , this comparo is a wet sump vs. dry sump tale, one that not only introduces both systems, but also talks about each one's advantages.YouTuber Jason, the man behind the said channel, has come up with a short video, one that will only take five minutes of your time and is thus fully worthy of your attention.For one thing, many might be tempted to expect a dry sump lubrication system with any engine that goes past, say, 700 horses, but that's not the case with the supercharged 6.2-liter heart of the Hellcat nonidentical twins.As you'll notice in the clip, Jason talks about a previous engine oil system video, one that explains how the heart of your car gets lubricated. Given the no-stress length of the first clip, you might want to spend an extra six minutes on this second video, which you can find at the bottom of the page. Spoiler alert - the second video sees the YT man going past his whiteboard, also playing with engine parts in his quest to educate aficionados across the world.P.S.: All this engine oil system talks makes for an excellent occasion to remind you that most performance cars don't pack underbody protection that can deal with massive objects on the road, so we're urging you to be cautios and always scan the road ahead for debris. You wouldn't want to drain your oil ahead of the scheduled maintenance, would you?