Elemental Wants To Break Nurburgring Record In Production Car Class

26 Dec 2016
Elemental, a low-volume sports car manufacturer from the UK, wants to take an aerodynamically enhanced version of its only model to the Nurburgring and break the lap record for production cars.
Elemental is a start-up company, and its only model has begun deliveries to customers this month. The RP1 starts at 82,250 GPB, without VAT, which means that it is not an affordable car. However, its technical specifications are impressive. You can get it with one of two engine options, and both of them have the same price.

The first option is an 180 BHP 1.0-liter Ford EcoBoost unit, which helps the model accelerate up to an estimated top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h). The 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time is just 3.2 seconds, while the sprint to 100 mph (160 km/h) takes 7.8 seconds. Its abilities go further than accelerating, as it can also stop like a champ, with a 0-100-0 mph time of 12.2 seconds.

The second option for the RP1 is a 320 BHP 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which cuts four tenths from the 0-60 time, six seconds from the 0-100 mph time, and 1.4 seconds from the 0-100-0 mph dash.

Top speed increases to an estimated 165 mph (265 km/h). The curb weight of this car is 540 kg (1,190 lbs) with the 1.0-liter engine, while its big brother only weighs 40 kilograms (88 pounds) more. Weight distribution is 48/52 F/R for option 1, while option 2 has 46/54 F/R.

Elemental’s representatives have not announced when they will attempt the Nurburgring record run, but the version of the RP1 that will be used will provide an incredible 1,000 kg (2,205 lbs) of downforce at 150 mph (241 km/h).

According to Autocar, they have yet to find the right driver for the task. The customers of this brand will be offered the opportunity of upgrading their cars from the current aerodynamic features to the level that will be implemented on the Nurburgring-record-breaking model.




