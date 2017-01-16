Electric GT Tesla Model S P100D Racecar Has 2s 0-60 MPH Time, Does Huge Burnout

We've seen the Tesla Model S being cast in the racecar role at the drag strip on countless occasions and now the electric sedan is taking its motorsport activities even more seriously, all thanks to a proper racecar conversion that was recently introduced in the UK. Meet the Electric GT Model S P100D.





Your typical Electric GT competition weekend will see the 37-mile (60 km) day race being joined by a similar one held at dusk, with the two being preceded by a 20-minute practice and a 60-minute qualifying session. Twenty boys and girls will make up the ten teams that compete in the championship, with a lot of electric propulsion lessons to be learned. Electric GT, the Tesla-based racing series has introduced the 2.0 version of its Model S circuit machine, with the greatest change being the switch from the P85+ to the P100D.The electron juice-sipping racecar debuted at the annual Autosport International Show in Birmingham and yes, the racing transformation brings a hefty performance jump.Chief among the revisions is a 500 kg (1,100 lbs) diet, with most of the weight savings being owed to the stripped-out cabin, with the interior now accommodating a roll cage.The suspension and the brakes have also been beefed up and we're curious to see if Electric GT-spec Teslas have any battery cooling improvements. That's because production Teslas overheat rather quickly when driven at the track, entering limp mode and making stopwatch battles impossible.Factor in the custom Pirelli rubber and you end up with a full circuit setup.We'll remind you that Tesla engineers are currently working to cut the Model S P100D's 0-60 mph time from 2.4 to 2.34 seconds via a new update for the recent Easter Egg. The racecar seen here can play the 0 to 62 mph game in 2.1 seconds, which means we're dealing with a 2s 0-60 time. Oh, and here's the Electric GT Model S P100D pulling a rear-wheel-drive stunt on the Birmingham floor.“Driving the EGT Model S was a lot of fun and it’s awesome to see what the future of GT racing looks like,” 2011 LMP2 Le Mans 24 Hours winner and Electric GT driver Olivier Lombard explained.The 2017 season involves seven stages held on infamous Old Continent tracks such as the Nurburgring, Assen, Barcelona and Paul Ricard. Also, three non-championship races are scheduled to take place in the Americas.Your typical Electric GT competition weekend will see the 37-mile (60 km) day race being joined by a similar one held at dusk, with the two being preceded by a 20-minute practice and a 60-minute qualifying session. Twenty boys and girls will make up the ten teams that compete in the championship, with a lot of electric propulsion lessons to be learned.

