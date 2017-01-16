autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Electric GT Tesla Model S P100D Racecar Has 2s 0-60 MPH Time, Does Huge Burnout

 
16 Jan 2017, 11:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We've seen the Tesla Model S being cast in the racecar role at the drag strip on countless occasions and now the electric sedan is taking its motorsport activities even more seriously, all thanks to a proper racecar conversion that was recently introduced in the UK. Meet the Electric GT Model S P100D.
Electric GT, the Tesla-based racing series has introduced the 2.0 version of its Model S circuit machine, with the greatest change being the switch from the P85+ to the P100D.

The electron juice-sipping racecar debuted at the annual Autosport International Show in Birmingham and yes, the racing transformation brings a hefty performance jump.

Chief among the revisions is a 500 kg (1,100 lbs) diet, with most of the weight savings being owed to the stripped-out cabin, with the interior now accommodating a roll cage.

The suspension and the brakes have also been beefed up and we're curious to see if Electric GT-spec Teslas have any battery cooling improvements. That's because production Teslas overheat rather quickly when driven at the track, entering limp mode and making stopwatch battles impossible.

Factor in the custom Pirelli rubber and you end up with a full circuit setup.

We'll remind you that Tesla engineers are currently working to cut the Model S P100D's 0-60 mph time from 2.4 to 2.34 seconds via a new update for the recent Easter Egg. The racecar seen here can play the 0 to 62 mph game in 2.1 seconds, which means we're dealing with a 2s 0-60 time. Oh, and here's the Electric GT Model S P100D pulling a rear-wheel-drive stunt on the Birmingham floor.



Driving the EGT Model S was a lot of fun and it’s awesome to see what the future of GT racing looks like,” 2011 LMP2 Le Mans 24 Hours winner and Electric GT driver Olivier Lombard explained.

The 2017 season involves seven stages held on infamous Old Continent tracks such as the Nurburgring, Assen, Barcelona and Paul Ricard. Also, three non-championship races are scheduled to take place in the Americas.

Your typical Electric GT competition weekend will see the 37-mile (60 km) day race being joined by a similar one held at dusk, with the two being preceded by a 20-minute practice and a 60-minute qualifying session. Twenty boys and girls will make up the ten teams that compete in the championship, with a lot of electric propulsion lessons to be learned.

 Download attachment: Electric GT Tesla Model S P100D Racecar (PDF)

electric gt world series Tesla Model S P100D Tesla Model S electric gt v2.0 Tesla EV motorsport
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75