EAS's BMW M4 with 600 WHP Gets One Take Review from Smoking Tire

The European Auto Source BMW M4
is a very familiar car which we featured on some occasions. Its output steadily rose, as did the level of lunacy for its body kit.
Reviewing tuned cars is kind of a specialty for the Smoking Tire, who have taken a look at everything from a swapped out Miata to a Golf R that can smoke a Lamborghini.
The last thing any BMW M4 needs is more turbo lag, but the tuners installed bigger turbos from ESS under the hood. There is carbon fiber spaghetti under there, which we have to respect.
As the badging on the side says, the M4 comes with a full AC Schnitzer
body kit, consisting of a front lip, canard winglets on the bumper and an adjustable wing. The whole factory exhaust has been stripped out and replaced with the Evolution system from Akrapovic. However, we'd stop well short of saying that it sounds as good as the E92 M3, and that has to do with the twin-turbo S55. Heck, there's even software tune from the GTS-inspired to give the exhaust a burble on overruns.
EAS
did quite a lot to ensure the 600 horsepower, and 600 lb-ft of torque are manageable. So they beefed up the brakes, installed Moton suspension with independent reservoir shocks and stickier tires.
The Smoking Tire makes it very clear that there is no place on the road for this car, as you're braking from 100 mph for a 30 mph corner. Matt Farah also insists that it doesn't sound right, which seems to hurt EAS's feelings. There are so many buttons and modes on this car, but they don't work the way they used to. The best way to enjoy a 600 WHP M4 is in economy mode.
European Auto Source has been around for 12 years, and they build a lot of custom Bimmers for the California community. It's nice to see their manic shop car in action for once.