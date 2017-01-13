Earnhardt Jr.'s '70 Chevelle Is For Sale At Auction, Buy It For Charity

Restomodding means simultaneously restoring and modifying an older vehicle. This Chevelle is a perfect case in point.
It usually focuses on classic cars, and muscle cars make no exception. We have found a pristine example for sale at auction, and it is expected to fetch a significant sum thanks to its first owner, Dale Earnhardt Junior.
The NASCAR driver was the first to benefit from General Motors
’ Connect and Cruise Crate Powertrain System, which involves a new engine that is sold in a crate for car enthusiasts to fit in their rides. The restomodding procedure did not end here, as this vehicle is new from the frame up, and it is all due to GM Restoration parts that were made by licensed suppliers.
Except for the original 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
frame, which has also been restored, this vehicle comes with new components that were made to look as if they were fitted from the factory in the given configuration. The body itself is a reproduction unit made by Dynacorn, one of the companies that GM licensed to make its designs to aid restorations.
The suspension is a coil-over setup (front axle only) that has been configured with the help of GM engineers, all to the desires of Dale Earnhardt Junior. Earnhardt Jr.'s Chevelle
rides on 20-inch racing wheels from the fifth-gen Camaro
, which are covered with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires.
Behind each rim, you will find a Baer disc brake. The body was finished in “Black Diamond,” and all of its trim elements are new. The interior is also new, and it also has its parts sourced from licensed reproduction manufacturers.
The configuration of the V8 engine has not been specified, but it is mated to an automatic transmission, and the differential sits on a Moser Engineering 12-bolt rear end with a 3.73 final drive. We do not have any details like 0-60 or quarter mile times, which could have helped the sale process of this car.
It will be traded at a Barrett-Jackson Auction
in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 21, 2017. All proceeds will benefit the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The care unit is a leading pediatric facility and research institute that helps kids who have cancer and other severe conditions.