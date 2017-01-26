Eagle Spyder GT Priced From GBP 695,000, Packs 330 BHP

It reads “Spyder GT
” on the steering wheel and winged-spinner knockoff, so this must be the new Eagle E-Type
. And it is the all-new Spyder GT, ladies and gentlemen, all £695,000 worth of it.
Even the camshaft covers read “Eagle”
as if the British outfit doesn’t want its owner to forget that this is not a Jaguar
, but a different animal. Visual pointers aside, I recommend to stop talking and start admiring the car.
Everywhere you look, from the headlight’s ring to the beautifully designed air vents, the Eagle Spyder GT
can be described in two words: “achingly pretty.”
It’s a glorious alteration of an original design created by Malcolm Sayer.
Had he lived to see Eagle put the Spyder GT into production, Sir William Lyons
would’ve given it a wholehearted thumbs up. In respect to Mr. Jaguar
and the donor E-Type, the car hides Jaguar’s XK6 engine under the hood. Bored to 4.7 liters and fed by triple 2-inch SU carburetors, the inline-6 mill churns out a whopping 330 horsepower and 340 pound-feet from 3,600 rpm.
Tipping the scales at 1,029 kilograms (2,268 pounds), the power-to-weight ratio works out at 326 bhp/ton. Translated to the 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) sprint, that would be less than 5 seconds. Top speed? Eagle reckons this thing can hold its own at velocities exceeding 170 mph (273 km/h).
On the handling front, goodies galore: double wishbones at the front, lower wishbone with lower bearing driveshaft at the rear, adjustable Ohlins dampers on all four corners, and a limited-slip differential. Better still, you can have the Spyder GT only with a proper transmission: a five-speed manual box.
“The Spyder GT represents the very best of what we do here at Eagle and we’re thrilled to present it to the world,”
said Henry Pearman, the managing director at Eagle. At £695,000 before taxes, I have no doubts he's right.