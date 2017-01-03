DVSA Wants To Improve Motorcycle Training In the UK

Going around on two wheels with an engine in the middle is a serious matter and to become a good rider you need a lot of training and knowledge. And that’s why some countries are stepping up their game when it comes to getting a motorcycle license.





So, the proposed changes aim to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries among riders by making sure new ones are better prepared for the reality of the modern road and traffic situations.



“DVSA’s first priority is helping everyone stay safe on Great Britain’s roads,” DVSA’s Chief Executive Gareth Llewellyn said. “Our roads are among the safest in the world, but we’re determined to do more to improve safety for all road users, including newly-qualified motorcyclists. We want to modernize motorcycle training so that novice riders gain the skills and experience they need to help them and everyone else to stay safe on our roads.”



The proposal includes three key areas to work on, starting with improving the



Continuing, CBT certificate owners who get six penalty points could have their permit revoked while those taking their test on an automatic motorcycle should only ride such a machine.



Next, the CBT course syllabus is considered to change from five to four parts, focusing the importance of protective gear, on-site training, motorcycle theory and practical on-road riding.



