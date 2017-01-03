autoevolution

DVSA Wants To Improve Motorcycle Training In the UK

 
3 Jan 2017
by
Going around on two wheels with an engine in the middle is a serious matter and to become a good rider you need a lot of training and knowledge. And that’s why some countries are stepping up their game when it comes to getting a motorcycle license.
The latest news on that matter come from the UK, where the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is launching a consultation asking for views on proposals to improve motorcycle training. Riders account for just around 1 percent of the British traffic but are responsible for 21% of deaths or serious injuries.

So, the proposed changes aim to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries among riders by making sure new ones are better prepared for the reality of the modern road and traffic situations.

“DVSA’s first priority is helping everyone stay safe on Great Britain’s roads,” DVSA’s Chief Executive Gareth Llewellyn said. “Our roads are among the safest in the world, but we’re determined to do more to improve safety for all road users, including newly-qualified motorcyclists. We want to modernize motorcycle training so that novice riders gain the skills and experience they need to help them and everyone else to stay safe on our roads.”

The proposal includes three key areas to work on, starting with improving the training to help riders acquire more information to stay safe in the future. The Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) will center on more stringent testing and more comprehensive training. Another idea is that riders may have to pass a theory test before getting their CBT.

Continuing, CBT certificate owners who get six penalty points could have their permit revoked while those taking their test on an automatic motorcycle should only ride such a machine.

Next, the CBT course syllabus is considered to change from five to four parts, focusing the importance of protective gear, on-site training, motorcycle theory and practical on-road riding.

Other points being considered, such as improving the instructor qualification, making the learning system digital and improving quality assurance.
