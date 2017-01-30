Ducati’s Casey Stoner Finishes First At Sepang Testing

The MotoGP Ducati Team had a strong start in the first 2017 season testing phase with Casey Stoner setting the pace of the trial at Sepang.





The team has a lot of work to do and it’s true that the rain messed up its plans a bit. However, Ducati hopes it can pick up fast from where it left on Wednesday, when it gets back on the track and move the bike further forward, especially in the chassis area. The first day of IRTA testing at Sepang just concluded as the rain that started to fall on the Malaysian circuit at around 4 p.m. made it impossible for the riders to improve their times.As a result, Ducati’s test rider Casey Stoner placed at the top of the timesheets scoring a 1’59.680 while Andrea Dovizioso was just behind in second place with a time of 1’59.797. Making his debut in the factory Ducati Team, Jorge Lorenzo only managed to get the seventeenth place with a time of 2’01.349.“Today was positive, and the best thing about it was that we got a lot of dry track time,” Stoner said. “It’s been hanging in the balance really with the weather because the track takes so long to dry and if it rains at all within twelve hours, you’re going to get very little track time. It’s great that we got out there straightaway this morning and started putting in some good laps, reconfirming what we felt earlier in the week.” Dovizioso said too he is pleased with the results so far. The pace was good right from the start, using the same motorcycle as in Valencia and without any particular changes. He says he has to readapt now to ride without the wings that have been banned. The bike behaves differently and it needs a lot of fine-tuning.The team has a lot of work to do and it’s true that the rain messed up its plans a bit. However, Ducati hopes it can pick up fast from where it left on Wednesday, when it gets back on the track and move the bike further forward, especially in the chassis area.