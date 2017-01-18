autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Ducati Sold Over 55,000 Bikes in 2016

 
18 Jan 2017, 16:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Ducati’s sales are still on the rise as the Italian bike maker ended 2016 delivering 55,451 units to customers all over the world. In the bike world, that is pretty amazing, and it represents a 1.2 percent increase over 2015.
With the results in, Ducati not only celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2016, but also the seventh consecutive growth year. The result stemmed from the addition of new motorcycles to the range. For example, sales of the revised Multistrada range were up by 16 percent compared to 2015.

The renewed Hypermotard family also enjoyed high sales, with a 15 percent increase, while the XDiavel received an equally warm welcome on the market with 5,200 units finding new owners to take them home.

"In addition to a new sales record, 2016 saw consolidation of the considerable increase in volumes achieved in 2015, thanks also to the introduction of the Scrambler brand. This growth demonstrates the strength of both range and brand and, above all, the solid performance of the global sales network,” comments Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director of Ducati Motor Holding. “Results on the Italian market have been significant. Thanks to 20% growth in 2016 - and an excellent 84% over the two-year period 2015/2016 - Italy is again the second most important market, after the USA and ahead of Germany.”

Where did Ducati sold the most, you ask? As before, the USA retained its top position as the company’s biggest market, with customers there receiving a total of 8,787 new motorcycles. On the European markets, the bike maker repeated its progress of the previous year, with Italy (+20%), Spain (+38%), and Germany (+8%) doing especially well.

Outside Europe, China registered an outstanding interest, as Ducati more than doubled its year-on-year sales registering a 120% increase. The Brazilian market demanded 36% more of the Italian bikes while Argentina’s demand grew to a staggering 219%.

The company is doing well, and with the addition of new models for 2017, it’s almost sure this will be Ducati’s eighth consecutive growth year. The Monster family got updated and extended with new versions, there’s the new SuperSport model, the exclusive 1299 Superleggera, and two new Scrambler flavors.
ducati motorcycles bike industry ducati multistrada ducati scrambler
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68