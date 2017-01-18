Ducati Sold Over 55,000 Bikes in 2016

Ducati’s sales are still on the rise as the Italian bike maker ended 2016 delivering 55,451 units to customers all over the world. In the bike world, that is pretty amazing, and it represents a 1.2 percent increase over 2015.





The renewed Hypermotard family also enjoyed high sales, with a 15 percent increase, while the XDiavel received an equally warm welcome on the market with 5,200 units finding new owners to take them home.



"In addition to a new sales record, 2016 saw consolidation of the considerable increase in volumes achieved in 2015, thanks also to the introduction of the Scrambler brand. This growth demonstrates the strength of both range and brand and, above all, the solid performance of the global sales network,” comments Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director of Ducati Motor Holding. “Results on the Italian market have been significant. Thanks to 20% growth in 2016 - and an excellent 84% over the two-year period 2015/2016 - Italy is again the second most important market, after the USA and ahead of Germany.”



Where did Ducati sold the most, you ask? As before, the USA retained its top position as the company’s biggest market, with customers there receiving a total of 8,787 new motorcycles. On the European markets, the bike maker repeated its progress of the previous year, with Italy (+20%), Spain (+38%), and Germany (+8%) doing especially well.



Outside Europe, China registered an outstanding interest, as Ducati more than doubled its year-on-year sales registering a 120% increase. The Brazilian market demanded 36% more of the Italian bikes while Argentina’s demand grew to a staggering 219%.



The company is doing well, and with the addition of new models for 2017, it's almost sure this will be Ducati's eighth consecutive growth year. The Monster family got updated and extended with new versions, there's the new SuperSport model, the exclusive 1299 Superleggera , and two new Scrambler flavors.