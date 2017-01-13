autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Ducati Opens Up A Themed Restaurant

 
13 Jan 2017, 15:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Bologna opens its doors for the new Ducati Scrambler Food Factory, the first food experience from the Land of Joy: a real restaurant concept destined to become a meeting and entertainment place characterized by its original atmosphere. Ducati Scrambler Food Factory was founded in collaboration and with the support of Urban Developments, Bologna-based company specializing in retail development.
According to Ducati, sharing and street food have always been an integral part of the Ducati Scrambler values, not surprisingly Scrambler Food Factory is the rightful evolution in the growth of the brand.

The Scrambler Food Factory is said to offer many experiences that extend to other things than the food itself. You’ll find art, music, photo galleries, bike customization, themed events and much more.

Quality, originality and passion are the basis of this new adventure. Measuring 500 square meters, the Scrambler Ducati Food Factory is located on Stalingrad 27, in an area of the city with a long mechanical production history that is now a center that caters for the young, underground, and the eclectic.

The Ducati Scrambler Food Factory menu reflects this bridge between past and present, and is characterized by the combination of authentic dishes and high quality to more creative proposals, which combine tradition with contemporary tastes.

Vintage design, but with a contemporary look, the Ducati Scrambler Food Factory perfectly aligned with the Land of Joy style, which should make all Scrambleristi feel at home.

The attention of the Scrambler division towards food has been known since the launch of "The Taste of Joy", the app for lovers of motorcycles & street food (available for Android and iOS) within which it is already possible to find details about the Scrambler Food Factory.

But that’s not all. The new concept by Scrambler is the first in a series of Food Factories that soon will be opened around the world, so expect one near you soon.
bike life ducati motorcycles ducati scrambler neo-retro
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68