Ducati Opens Up A Themed Restaurant

Bologna opens its doors for the new Ducati Scrambler Food Factory, the first food experience from the Land of Joy: a real restaurant concept destined to become a meeting and entertainment place characterized by its original atmosphere. Ducati Scrambler Food Factory was founded in collaboration and with the support of Urban Developments, Bologna-based company specializing in retail development.





But that’s not all. The new concept by Scrambler is the first in a series of Food Factories that soon will be opened around the world, so expect one near you soon. According to Ducati , sharing and street food have always been an integral part of the Ducati Scrambler values, not surprisingly Scrambler Food Factory is the rightful evolution in the growth of the brand.The Scrambler Food Factory is said to offer many experiences that extend to other things than the food itself. You’ll find art, music, photo galleries, bike customization, themed events and much more.Quality, originality and passion are the basis of this new adventure. Measuring 500 square meters, the Scrambler Ducati Food Factory is located on Stalingrad 27, in an area of the city with a long mechanical production history that is now a center that caters for the young, underground, and the eclectic.The Ducati Scrambler Food Factory menu reflects this bridge between past and present, and is characterized by the combination of authentic dishes and high quality to more creative proposals, which combine tradition with contemporary tastes.Vintage design, but with a contemporary look, the Ducati Scrambler Food Factory perfectly aligned with the Land of Joy style, which should make all Scrambleristi feel at home.The attention of the Scrambler division towards food has been known since the launch of "The Taste of Joy", the app for lovers of motorcycles & street food (available for Android and iOS) within which it is already possible to find details about the Scrambler Food Factory.But that’s not all. The new concept by Scrambler is the first in a series of Food Factories that soon will be opened around the world, so expect one near you soon.