Ducati Island Gets Back Into Circuit Of The Americas And Laguna Seca 2017

If you are a Ducati owner, you will automatically gain entry to the Ducati Owners Hospitality area and the ability to check your gear for free. Known as a must-go experience for race attendees, Ducati Island is now considered the largest Ducati fan activation aside from WDW. The “Biggest Party In The Paddock” returns with the popular Ducati Company Store, presentations by Ducati Master Technicians, along with the company’s official lifestyle performance partners.All the owner hospitality amenities that riders love will also be at the event, including Ducati Welcome Center, Ducati Gear Check, Ducati Owners Cafe, the Scrambler Land of Joy, and Ducati Fashion Models. Along with that will be displayed the new models from the Monster Scrambler , Diavel, and Multistrada series.This year brings a lot of new and exciting passions to the world of Ducati Island - from new Riders with Jorge and Marco to custom XDiavel garages and the offroad land of the Multistrada Enduro. More Ducati activities in Austin and Monterey will be announced as we’re nearing the main event.The tickets are already available, with a Three-day Ducati Ticket Package for COTA being offered at $220 while one for Laguna Seca will cost you $179 per person.What do you get for the money? Each Ducati ticket package will grant you a grandstand seat for all three days, Ducati motorcycle parking pass, exclusive track and paddock access, a parade lap around the COTA and Laguna Seca track as well as a commemorative Ducati gift.If you are a Ducati owner, you will automatically gain entry to the Ducati Owners Hospitality area and the ability to check your gear for free.