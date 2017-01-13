autoevolution
Ducati Hypermotard Lands At Jimmy Kimmel Live Promoting CHiPs Film

 
If you haven’t seen the trailer already, there’s a new action/comedy movie coming this spring, and it’s about motorcycle cops. It looks promising, and even Ducati seems to support it. Two of its Hypermotard models landed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to promote the new film.
The Hypermotards made an appearance on Kimmel’s Live show recently as part of a promotion for the Italian brand’s participation in the upcoming CHiPs feature film. In the segment, actors Dax Shepard and Michael Pena rode the bikes into the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard to perform a short stunt promoting the film.

The two motorcycles were outfitted to resemble the look of California Highway Patrol bikes. However, from the trailer we can tell the two actors will be riding big BMW tourers. On the contrary, it looks like the bad guys are riding the Hypermotards.

The movie, slated to be released in the US and Canada on March 24, 2017, by Warner Bros. Pictures, focuses on two California Highway Patrol police officers, and is a remake of the popular television show. The film was written and directed by Shepard, who also stars alongside Peña as characters Jon Baker and Frank ‘Ponch’ Poncherello, respectively.

Ducati’s Hypermotard appears in the film as a contrast to traditional police motorcycles. The Hypermotard family is Ducati’s interpretation on the supermotard style of motorcycle that are used on alternating types of racing surfaces.

With a high, slender tailpiece and narrow sides, the Hypermotard has a dirt bike-inspired aesthetic and was created to be versatile enough for urban commuting, weekend touring or track day excitement. Power on these crazy machines is provided by the Testastretta 11-degree 937 cc engine that generates 113 hp and 98 Nm of torque.

I can't wait for the spring to come. You can have a look at the trailer in the clip below.

