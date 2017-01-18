Ducati And Diesel Reveal Post Apocalyptic Diavel Limited Edition

Ducati is starting this year with rivets, visible welds, and bare metal. No, it’s not a scrapyard build, but the Italian bike maker teamed up with Diesel to create a limited edition Diavel that will appeal the most to Mad Max or Bioshock fans.





“The collaboration with Diesel enabled us to explore original stylistic and technical aspects whilst staying within the Ducati brand and fully respecting its values,” said Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali. “In this case, we worked with Diesel on an already uniquely original bike like the Diavel, and the result was surprising, to put it mildly. The details characterizing the Diavel Diesel cannot fail to captivate connoisseurs of special bikes but also people from different walks of life, such as fashion. It’s always stimulating for us to move outside the world of motorcycling and widen our brand’s areas of interest.”



So, what’s special with this



More custom parts come in the shape of a hand-brushed stainless steel tank cover with visible welding and rivets, front cowl and passenger saddle wearing the same raw details, black lateral anodized air intakes with red methacrylate covers as well as a red LCD dashboard and red links on the chain.



Of course, there are more custom bits and bobs on the Diavel Diesel which you can admire in the photo gallery and the video below. There is no pricing information for the moment, but the company said the production will be limited to 666 units.



