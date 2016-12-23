autoevolution

Drunk Russian Driver Goes All Blues Brothers Through Kazan Airport

 
If we were to make a list of the funniest movie police pursuits, the mall chase scene from The Blues Brothers would most definitely be near the top.
Apparently, we're not the only ones who are overly infatuated with John Belushi's and Dan Aykroyd's performance in that scene, but a Russian baddie as well.

Branding itself as the “Third Capital” of Russia, Kazan has a pretty big and good-looking international airport near its outskirts. Better yet, it used to be beautiful until this week, when a drunk driver chased by police decided to evade the PoPo by driving his car straight through the busy Kazan airport building.

During his Blues Brothers re-enactment, he managed to destroy a number of doors and various pieces of furniture from the terminal, along with most sides of his Moskwitch Lada Sagona (VAZ 21099). Surprisingly, nobody was hurt during the insane pursuit, with the chasing officers' pride being the only thing that needed some words of encouragement after all was over.

Even more surprising is that not a single firearm was discharged since the police only used physical force trying to stop the slow-moving vehicle. At one point toward the end of the video, you'll probably notice that even part of a huge door frame was used to try and incapacitate the driver. We won't spoil the ending, though, particularly as it kept us in our seats from the beginning to the end.

Some of us even started rooting for the daring drunk driver, but only because he managed to control the sliding Lada without hitting any innocents during the surreal chase.

Local Russian media reports that the general director of a private detective agency was behind the wheel, but the information hasn't been confirmed by police. Other say that he was also a former member of the Russian special police forces and that 3.9 grams of marijuana were found in the car afterwards. Most of the damage was apparently repaired the next day, amounting to about 6 million rubles, which approximates to around $100,000. Kazan authorities announced on Twitter that the airport is now operating normally.

And the famous Blues Brothers Mall chase scene for comparison purposes:
