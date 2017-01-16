autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Driving a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Topless in Vancouver Winter Feels like Hell

 
16 Jan 2017, 16:50 UTC
by
Many people who engage in the adventure that is the purchasing of an open-top vehicle make the mistake of expecting their convertible to be the perfect summer car. Truth be told, summer is probably the worst season for exposing yourself to the elements as you drive, with spring and autumn actually being considerably better for playing this game. But what about winter?
One potential answer for the question above comes from the video we've brought along, one that takes us inside a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder that gets driven topless through the Vancouver winter. For the record, the average temperature for the Candian city brings a low of 32 degrees Fahrenheit (make that 0 desgrees Celsius) and a high of 45° F (7° C).

Nevertheless, when you're an YouTuber who gets a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder from the local dealer, you'll want to make the most out of the experience, so it's not difficult to understand why we ended up with this driver- and passenger-torturing experience (somebody has to film, right?).

Interestingly, the Lamborghini Huracan does make a good winter car and that's because we're talking about the most driver-friendly model in the history of the Raging Bull, as we found out in our Huracan review. It's just that you need a roof above your head at times and roads that aren't packed with more snow than your supercar's ground clearance can handle.

We drove the "standard" Huracan Coupe, which is also the model that the YouTuber delivering this clip owns - Damon Fryer, the guy behind the Daily Driven Exotics channel, isn't kidding when he mentions this in the clip.

Since some of you will want to know how the man earns the kind of cash required to sustain such a high-octane lifestyle, we've added another video at the bottom of the page, one that brings the now-classic "how I make my money" take.



