Driven: 2016.5 Mazda CX-5 Farewell Test

When it was still in its infancy, the crossover was nothing more than a rolling embodiment of compromise because it wanted to do many things, all at once. Unfortunately, it did all of them badly. But as the years went by, automakers understood that a proper crossover means to forget the teachings of the SUV’s school of thought. And so, after two and a bit decades since this breed of vehicle became a thing, the crossover is better than ever before.





Sales are not up to par, sure, but year-over-year growth equates to a steady evolution. Bear in mind that if the CX-5 hadn't sold well, the MX-5 Miata ND wouldn’t have happened. Now that the first-generation CX-5 has bitten the dust to make way for the



When the CX-5 went into production in early 2012, the compact crossover replaced two models that were rather too archaic for what the world wanted from an all-around vehicle such as a crossover: the AWD , and a six-speed manual transmission.



It also happens to be the Takumi, the fourth best out of the six trim levels available. It doesn’t come with all the bang and whistles one can have in a CX-5, nor does it come with the original 19-inch wheels wrapped in 225/55 rubber. Due to the sub-zero weather of December/January, our test car was shod in 225/65 17-inch Toyo Open Country W/T







These, however, are not the sort of deficiencies I’d define as deal-breakers. Especially when weighed against the good points, the flaws become lost like the crackle on a radio or the lines on an old TV. The first thing that makes you go, “Yes, I would like to own a CX-5,” is the exterior styling. Mazda’s first model to feature the Kodo - Soul of Motion design language is also the first Mazda nameplate gifted with the complete suite of SkyActiv technologies.



“How’s the 2.2-liter turbo diesel?” you might ask. As the U.S. market waits for the



The moment you push the start button, it’s uncanny how quiet the 2.2 SkyActiv-D is, inside or outside the car, cold or warmed up. Only under heavy acceleration the oil-chugging four-cylinder mill shows its true colors. The motorway is the SkyActiv-D's favorite stomping ground, albeit the engine is good for city driving as well. What’s not so great, however, is the hamfisted i-stop function. In situations when the driver has to press/depress the clutch quickly, the







Fuel economy is another area with hits and misses. Over 100 km/h (62 mph), the CX-5 morphs from a pipette into a binge drinker. When driven in a relaxed and unhurried manner, like I did in one instance, frugality can improve up to a ridiculous 4.2 l/100 km. That’s 67.2 UK mpg or 56 U.S. mpg, and less than all three official fuel consumption figures. It should be noted that the 4.2 l/100 km I'm talking about was achieved with cruise control, air con, and heated seats on, plus some luggage in the trunk, so it was no hypermiling drudgery.



The transmission, meanwhile, is all sorts of wonderful. I like a harder clutch with an easily detectable grab point. Operating the gear lever is an even nicer experience. If I didn’t know better, I’d confuse it for the heavenly six-speed stick shift in the



Two years ago I also tested the CX-5 with the more powerful diesel mill and the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. Yes, the torque converter/single clutch-based box. This combo is pretty damn good as well, but having a manual makes the CX-5 an idea more enjoyable to drive. Don’t get me wrong, though: if it were my money and if I was in the market for a daily driver with good ground clearance, I would take the CX-5 only with a good old automatic. Why's that? For convenience’s sake, of course.







Mazda’s higher-ups always believed that driving is a feast for the senses and that cars are more than just a form of transportation. And it shows. Another thing that makes Mazda (and the CX-5) stand out from the crowd is that the body guys and the chassis guys work together to create a cohesive driving experience without compromising the ride, body roll, and so forth.



Another highlight of the CX-5 is how little brake dive there is. The electric power steering isn’t exactly a paradigm of feel. The turning radius is also a bit meh. To its defense, the moment you give an input to the steering wheel, the front wheels turn in the desired direction with utmost haste. No sluggishness here, I’m happy to report. This eagerness is a redeeming attribute of a car most people buy as the household’s only means of transportation.



And this gets us to life onboard. The simplicity of the layout is enhanced by the robustness of the materials used inside. No odd creaks, no annoying squeaks, buttons that feel just so, a steering wheel that’s neither thick nor too thin, there’s a lot to like about the CX-5. Even a mid-range Takumi model such as the tested vehicle comes with niceties that include faux carbon fiber here and there, two-zone climate control, two USB ports, keyless entry, and a rearview camera. Adaptive







Compared to the



In hindsight, the lower and upper echelons of Mazda know what they’re doing. Masahiro Moro, the managing executive officer of the Japanese company, once said that the bombing of Hiroshima has given the people of Hiroshima, Japan the ability to overcome challenges. Considering that Mazda is the only company to successfully put the rotary engine into mass production, his argument stands true. What's more, do remember that Mazda is the only Japanse automaker to win the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The first-generation CX-5 for Mazda is more than just a compact crossover designed to appeal to as many people as possible. It’s not a product stemmed from those blithering pinheads we often refer to as beancounters. It is a simple car that also happens to be very satisfying. And a satisfying ownership is arguably the best reason why it’s worth putting the CX-5 on your shortlist.



Having said these, the first-gen CX-5 stopped production approximately four and 11 months after the first JDM-spec unit rolled off the assembly line. The all-new model may be a bit bigger, sexier, and a little more refined, but the essential bits and bobs are shared with the now-defunct first generation.



