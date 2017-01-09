autoevolution

Drifting Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Turned Snow Plow Tries to Clear The Track

 
9 Jan 2017, 16:13 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-Benz's name has long been associated with tasks such as snow removal and it's all thanks to the Unimog truck, which makes "multipurpose" sound like a major understatement. Nevertheless, it seems like the G500 4x4² can handle cold season tasks just as well, as the piece of footage at the bottom of the page proves.
The video shows the little brother of the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 using its monstrous wheel and tire setup to clear a track. Of course, some of you might simply see a jacked-up Gelandewagen drifting its monstrous wheels off, but we're not here for such debates.

We can enjoy the winter sports action thanks to Kenan Sofuoğlu - we'll remind those of you who aren't following the two-wheel realm that the Turkish motorcycle racer holds the record for the highest number of Supersport World Championship titles, with five trophies in his cabinet.Let's return to the rugged terrain tamer, shall we?
If you're watching this from the US and would like to give your driveway a similar treatment, we're glad to bring back a topic we discussed last summer, when the German automaker spilled the beans on offering the extreme offroader in America.

Under the G550 4x4² banner, Mercedes should kick off the US sales of the model any day now (the announcement talked about an early 2017 debut).

Be prepared to pay north of $200,000 for the thing. And yes, you will get a lot of tech delights for the money. It all starts with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood, which allows you to throw 422 at the terrain underneath the vehicle.

Thanks to its portal axles, a trick learned from the Unimog, the 4x4² can do so much more than clear the snow, so all you need to do now is to come with a list of chores for it.

