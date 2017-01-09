autoevolution

Drag Race Your Motorcycle Legally At The 2017 No Fly Zone Arizona In May

 
9 Jan 2017, 13:17 UTC ·
by
If you want to pit your motorcycle against others to see where it stacks up in the real world, the No Fly Zone drag event in Arizona is one of the places you can attend. The racing schedule has just been posted by the organizers.
Omega Motorsport has announced the date for the upcoming No Fly Zone Arizona drag racing event, and it will take place on March 11 - 12. If you want to be part of the action or simply sit and look at raw power being put through its paces, the events will be held at the Gila Bend Airfield in Arizona.

The action-packed half-mile side-by-side roll racing is held on 5,200 feet of runway fitted with racing-grade speed trap equipment. Torco race fuel and food will also be found on site for racers and attendees.

Those who want to race can enter their machine for $200, and motorcycles can only sign up for Sunday. Everything has to be pre-paid before the day of the event as no payments will be accepted on race day.

Everyone else who wants to come has to pay $10 in cash at the gate. And by “everyone else”, the organizers refers to attendees that include crew, friends, mechanics of participants, parents, priests, bodyguards, etc.

The organizers plan to have some seating made available for viewing the races, but don’t forget the fact that everything happens on an airport, which is not optimized for spectator viewing.

The primary focus of the event is on the participants, so it will be better for you to take your motorcycle and try racing the people there if you want to make the most out of it.

Also, the majority of general spectator parking will be in the small onsite parking lot (100 spaces), and the dirt lot across from the parking lot (room for hundreds).
