Doug DeMuro Tries to Prove This 2003 Acura NSX Is Worth $125,000, Loves It

And it's no secret that many of the YouTubers we keep an eye on have a thing for the original NSX . Well, here we are, giving you yet another adventure involving the senior mid-engined delight, with the tale this time coming from Doug DeMuro.The Journo spent a bit of time inside a pristine condition Acura NSX that's thirteen years old. Despite its age, the machine only has 8,600 miles on its odo, with this being reflected in its price.A whopping $125,000 - this is how much you'd have to pay for the mint example Doug enjoys. The jaw-dropping price tag of the thing means it's worth 80 percent of a 2017 NSX . You know, that took forever to deliver, packing tons of hybrid technology (we're talking the new NSX's MSRP into account here).Since the NSX driven by Doug might as well seem underpowered by modern standards (think: 290 horsepower), we get an interesting effect: the journalist talks about being able to enjoy the whole car, an effect we've seen on hot hatches, which typically allow one to go all-out, as opposed to the caution-requiring supercars.There's one more thing we need to discuss before inviting you to check out Doug's NSX adventure and this has to do with the price of the Acura. Back in May last year, another famous YouTuber, Rob Ferretti, talked about the NSX. As an owner, the vlogger obviously covered the financial side of the go-fast machine, but he talked about a price range of between $35,000 and $70,000 for a good example. Last time we checked, that was pretty far from the price mentioned in Doug's review...