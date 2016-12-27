autoevolution

Doug DeMuro Makes Only BMW M2 Review Without Drifting

 
27 Dec 2016, 19:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
2016 has been an excellent year for Doug DeMuro, who's YouTube videos have been racking up millions of views.
They've always been kind of low-budget, with Doug traveling all over the country to review privately-owned supercars and oddities. Who knew a Trabant could be as popular as a Lamborghini.

I get it, saying bad things about the must expensive supercars creates controversy. But if you strip that away, I think the Regular Cars kind of satire is much better. And at the end of the day, we sometimes want to know about the fast cars we might actually be able to buy.

Not many YouTubers can afford a Tesla Model X or are willing to live an old Dodge Viper. But a BMW M2 seemed like the perfect dream car, only twice the price of a Honda Civic and packed with all that drifting goodness.

But after Doug DeMuro had a go in one, I don't find the M2 all that exciting. Between the gray paint, the dark interior and the gloomy weather, I'd rather be looking at a pink MINI.

And it's not helping that he's not driving the car they way it's supposed to be. There's no drifting, no hooning, not even some dramatic clutch dumping.

Doug also makes a point about rev matching being easy to do. But I thought the M2 does that automatically unless you deactivate stability control. I seriously doubt he turned that off, considering the cautious way in which the Bimmer was handled.

Throughout the review, he calls the M2 "chuckable," but Doug never chucks it at a corner. Also, he could have done a better job criticizing the interior. We know about the seats being angled away from center, the drag dash and the lack of an oil temperature gauge. Did he miss all that or did Doug just not want to say the same thing as Motor Trend?

BMW M2 BMW Doug DeMuro
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

BMW M235i79
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77