Doug DeMuro Hoons a Lamborghini Aventador SV, Picks On the Huracan

Despite driving the 750-pony Raging Bull over in Virginia, where speeding laws are about as aggressive as they get, Doug eventually gives in to the V12 temptation, playing admitedly short welding games with the throttle pedal.If you've been following our stories on his adventures, you know the journalist also drove Huracan not too long ago. Well, the visceral experience provided by the Superveloce convinces Doug to deliver a comparo that easily makes the massaged Aventador seem like the better choice.As a bonus, the man steers clear of mentioning the Nurburgring lap time of the Aventador SV. And we say that's a bonus because such figures are worth nothing without being put to the test on the track.Nowadays, YouTubers appear to have a thing for supercar batery tenders these days. So Doug couldn't miss this aspect, showing us the carbon finish of the SV's tender - last time we saw a vlogger talking about such aspects, it was Rob Ferretti, who showed us the intelligent, bumper-disquised tender of the Ferrari 488.And for people who hoard supercars, this bit of the vehicle is actually important, so we can't hold anything against the YT guys for offering the stage to the said electrical devices.Yes, we know, there are two other Lamborghinis you motoring fanatics can't wait to see on the street. The first is the 2017 Aventador S and we'll remind you the facelifted beast has already been spotted in Spanish traffic.As for the Huracan Performante , the first driving impression might be floating on the world wide web, but we still have a bit of waiting to do before we have a chance to come across one while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.