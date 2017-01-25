Doug DeMuro Goes All Emoji In Ultraviolet Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drive

autoevolution

Let's be honest here: nobody needs a reminder of how awesome the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is and yet we all want one. You'd better have your popcorn prepared, as we're here to bring you an Ultraviolet Blue Rennsport Neunelfer tale, one that sees Doug DeMuro going mental inside and outside the Porscha.
If you happen to be an alien reading this and wondering what the heck we're on about, just check out the facial expressions, as well as the body language the journo displays throughout the review.

Even when stationary, the rear-engined coupe has a stunning effect on Doug and we totally get it, as we'd be just as excited while playing with one of these track-savvy toys.

It's worth mentioning that the owner of this particular Neunelfer has gifted his machine with at least two aftermarket touches. The most important one is a Tubi exhaust, which allows the 4.0-liter flat-six at the tail of the car fully express its feelings and emotions. Then we have the custom stitching inside the machine, but we'll quickly go over this aspect.

Despite the GT3 RS having stolen an important part of the GT3's show, the non-RS model is about to make a spotlight comeback, as Porsche is preparing to introduce the 991.2 incarnation of the devil - here are some camo-free spyshots.

The revised GT3 should land in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, with its rear section set to be occupied by an evolution of the 4.0-liter unit animating the 991.1 GT3 RS and 911 R.

More importantly, the 500 hp heart of the facelifted GT3 will be available with either a PDK or a six-speed manual tranny. Throw in the daily driver aura delivered by the GT3 badge and we might need to come up with new effervescent emojis to describe the driving experience provided by the nearly-baked Porscha.

