Dodge Fires Up Configurator for Challenger T/A and Charger Daytona

For the 2017 model year, Dodge one-upped the Challenger and Charger with two very special trim levels. Inspired by classics, these two hunks are the Challenger T/A and Charger Daytona
.
The two-door bruiser, for example, holds a retail price of as much as $44,995 in 392 guise. If you look on the bright side, that’s almost twenty grand less than the muscle car everybody wants: the SRT Hellcat.
In the Charger’s case, the new trim level with "392"
at the end is priced from [wait for it] $44,995.
If the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 is too thirsty for your liking, Dodge
will gladly shave off the “392” s
uffix and give you a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in return. Output-wise, you’re looking at 375 and 485 horsepower, respectively. Torque, meanwhile, is rated at 409 lb-ft (550 Nm) for the 5.7-liter unit and 475 lb-ft (655 Nm) for the big bad naturally aspirated HEMI motor that likes to smoke the rear tires.
On the visual front, the biggest difference between the 392 and lesser models comes in the form of different wheels. In the Challenger’s case, the lip spoiler also differs. From the driver’s point of view, the two-door model is the one to go for because the Challenger T/A can be had with something the American market has been loving a lot lately: a good old manual transmission
.
Dodge website's is where you can build your own
T/A or Daytona.
Oh, and another thing. The 2017 model year also sees Dodge introduce the Challenger GT. Described by its maker as “the world's first and only all-wheel-drive American muscle coupe,”
you’ll boo and hiss when you find out what hides under the hood. I’m afraid that’s a yes, it’s the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.
To its defense, try to look at the Challenger GT
this way: it should be nice to drive in bad weather. And in the U.S. snowbelt, for that matter.