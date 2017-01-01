autoevolution

Dodge Fires Up Configurator for Challenger T/A and Charger Daytona

 
1 Jan 2017, 11:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For the 2017 model year, Dodge one-upped the Challenger and Charger with two very special trim levels. Inspired by classics, these two hunks are the Challenger T/A and Charger Daytona.
The two-door bruiser, for example, holds a retail price of as much as $44,995 in 392 guise. If you look on the bright side, that’s almost twenty grand less than the muscle car everybody wants: the SRT Hellcat. In the Charger’s case, the new trim level with "392" at the end is priced from [wait for it] $44,995.

If the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 is too thirsty for your liking, Dodge will gladly shave off the “392” suffix and give you a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in return. Output-wise, you’re looking at 375 and 485 horsepower, respectively. Torque, meanwhile, is rated at 409 lb-ft (550 Nm) for the 5.7-liter unit and 475 lb-ft (655 Nm) for the big bad naturally aspirated HEMI motor that likes to smoke the rear tires.

On the visual front, the biggest difference between the 392 and lesser models comes in the form of different wheels. In the Challenger’s case, the lip spoiler also differs. From the driver’s point of view, the two-door model is the one to go for because the Challenger T/A can be had with something the American market has been loving a lot lately: a good old manual transmission.

Dodge website's is where you can build your own T/A or Daytona.

Oh, and another thing. The 2017 model year also sees Dodge introduce the Challenger GT. Described by its maker as “the world's first and only all-wheel-drive American muscle coupe,” you’ll boo and hiss when you find out what hides under the hood. I’m afraid that’s a yes, it’s the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.

To its defense, try to look at the Challenger GT this way: it should be nice to drive in bad weather. And in the U.S. snowbelt, for that matter.
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A configurator 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona v8 Dodge Challenger AWD dodge charger
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54