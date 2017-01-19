Dodge Durango Hellcat Is a Possibility, The SRT Is Close To Market Launch

Dodge
and Jeep
share a few platforms and components, and one of the closest collaborations between them is the pair formed by the Grand Cherokee and the Durango.
The two SUVs are platform siblings, and the Durango
features a seven-seat version to be a more practical option. Meanwhile, its brother from Jeep is going to get an engine swap that will bring 707 HP
under its hood. We are referring to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
, which is something that has been confirmed and is assumed to hit the market soon.
Dodge is currently testing the SRT version of the Durango. If this appears familiar to you, it is normal, because of its platform brother, the Grand Cherokee, already has an SRT version
. At first, some rumors that were never confirmed or denied announced that Dodge would stop the development of the Durango with the SRT version.
The high-performance derivative of the Durango is due this year, and it would be among the first three-row SUVs to come with this level of power and torque. We are referring to the Durango SRT, which is expected to receive a 475 HP, 6.4-liter V8 engine
, just like the equivalent in the Grand Cherokee portfolio.
It is evident to everyone that the supercharged 6.2-liter engine that is found in the Charger and Challenger Hellcat
models has no problems fitting under the hood of the Durango.
After all, it fits in the platform sibling from Jeep so that Dodge would have no issues with the implementation process. Just like the SRT model rumors related to the Durango, this hypothesis has not been confirmed or denied by official sources.
At this point, it appears that everything that stands in the way of a Dodge Durango Hellcat is the business case for this variant. The seven-seat SUV
would be an insane proposition, because nobody needs 707 HP in a model from this class, and even in an automobile of any kind. However, there’s a thin line between need and want, and people are willing to cross it if it brings joy.
If it gets the final approval, expect the Durango Hellcat on the market at least one year after the Jeep Trackhawk is launched.