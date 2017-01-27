autoevolution

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rendered as the RWD Drag Strip King

 
Even people who don't give a damn about muscle have probably heard of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon by now. With the amount of teasers the Mopar people are throwing at us, it's impossible to ignore the nearly-baked drag strip animal. There's there the Internet, which likes to come up with wild renderings such as the one we have here.
Digital artist Jonsibal, who is not at his first Demon rendering, is giving us one more reason to (wrongfully) believe the naturally aspirated Challenger SRT is tame.

Thanks to the angle of this murdered out Demon, the generous hips of the muscle car act like an attention magnet, giving us an opportunity to talk about our rear-wheel-drive expectations for the thing.

Of course, with the automaker having letting it slip that the beast will wear 315-section shoes at all four corners, certain aficionados expect the Demon to be the AWD Hellcat that has been keeping forum users awake at night for quite a while now.

Nevertheless, with the company having previously said that, compared to the "normal" Hellcat, the Demon will be put on a 200 lbs diet, it's difficult to imagine that Dodge engineers have found a way to shed all that weight while adding front-paw traction.

Sure, as the Hellcat V8-wielding upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will demonstrate, you can convince an all-wheel-drive system to cope with the fury of Dodge's blown 6.2-liter HEMI.

But, once again, such a system requires hefty components - keep in mind that the drag radials of the Demon, as well as the prepped surface that will be its best friend, enjoy whipping a vehicle's drivetrain to the point where the safety word is no longer respected - remember the tuned Hellcat that blew its carbon fiber driveshaft to smithereens?

Heck, given Dodge's Easter Egg mood, we should get to find out the full details before the monster's unleashing, which is scheduled to take place at the New York Auto Show in April.

Don't get us wrong, though, as we'd love to see the Dodge Challenger line-up receiving a proper AWD member (the V6 doesn't really count, does it?).
