autoevolution

Dodge Challenger Restomod Packs 572 Cubic Inches of HEMI V8 Brawn

 
24 Dec 2016, 16:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
By definition, any vehicle we gearheads refer to as a “restomod” is a classic car that was modernized during restoration. Notice the awe-inspiring 1971 Challenger convertible in the featured photo? It’s a great illustration of what restomodding is all about.
Designed by Carl Cameron and built from 1969 to 1974, the Dodge Challenger we all know and love was available with lots of engines, including the Chrysler Slant inline-six. In terms of displacement, the best the Challenger could do was 440 cu.in., which converts to 7.2 liters of full-on Americana.

This Challenger here, however, is a little bit more extreme. The butterscotch-painted convertible hides a 572 cu. in. (9.3-liter) HEMI V8 under its hood. Worth approximately $20,000 in crate form, the eight-cylinder mill is rated 650 horsepower and 660 lb-ft (895 Nm) of tire-shredding oomph.

The earth-shattering torque trumps that of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat’s 6.2-liter supercharged bruiser. A Tremec TKO 5-speeder backs this powertrain up, together with a 3.91:1-geared 8.75-inch rear end. Sweet setup, but very expensive nonetheless. Estimated to fetch between $165,000 and $210,000 at auction, the custom-built Mopar machine was featured in the June 2013 issue of Hot Rod Magazine. Not a bad resume, if I may add.

But that bundle of cash gets you more just a topless Challenger with more firepower than North Korea. The show-quality cruiser Mecum Auctions will sell off at the Kissimmee 2017 auction is adorned with luxury goodies that include German-weave carpet, diamond-stitched leather seats, a steering wheel borrowed from a 1970s Ferrari, and a one-off dashboard layout.

What’s more, the 18-inch Kinesis wheels really go together with the slick paint job. From a visual standpoint, this restomodded Challenger certainly has what it needs to turn heads at the traffic lights. But for a car guy like me, the TTI headers and Magnaflow mufflers do the talking. With their help, the enormous HEMI V8 is able to sing the song of its people loud and clear.
Dodge Challenger restomod Dodge tuning v8 retro
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54