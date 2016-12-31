autoevolution

Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust

 
31 Dec 2016, 12:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Let's take a moment to look at the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 standing next to each other in the screenshots to the right - even with the Mopar machine's over-sized nature in mind, the footprint difference between the two slabs of America is impressive. So how would they behave in a drag race?
We're here to answer the question with the help of the video below, one that makes an important claim, talking about both the Hellcat and the ZR1 being stock - forum rumors surrounding this Challenger, which wears the nickname you can see on its number plate, show a different opinion about what's under the hood, but we won't pay attention to that.

The two supercharged animals duke it out on the highway and, as we mentioned in the title above, the drivers won't stop for anything in their quest to see which beast is faster - engaging in multiple races, the two speed tools go past 200 mph at a certain point.

It's worth noting that, with a bit of effort, we could find some cars whose overall weight matches the scale footprint difference between the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Returning to the racing action involving the blower beasts we have here, police happened to be around when the Chevy and the Dodge were racing. However, the path-crossing was only partial, so the two street racers simply pretended  they were law-abiding drivers for a while and went over the cop moment without breaking a sweat.

The clip involves scenes captured from both cars, so you'll get a complete view of the battle. The adventure comes to a rather abrupt end and this is the bit where fanboys, whether from the LS or the Mopar camp, will have plenty of reasons to go crazy.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 drag racing muscle car supercar
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54