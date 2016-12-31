Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust

Let's take a moment to look at the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 standing next to each other in the screenshots to the right - even with the Mopar machine's over-sized nature in mind, the footprint difference between the two slabs of America is impressive. So how would they behave in a drag race?





We're here to answer the question with the help of the video below, one that makes an important claim, talking about both the Hellcat and the ZR1 being stock - forum rumors surrounding this Challenger, which wears the nickname you can see on its number plate, show a different opinion about what's under the hood, but we won't pay attention to that.The two supercharged animals duke it out on the highway and, as we mentioned in the title above, the drivers won't stop for anything in their quest to see which beast is faster - engaging in multiple races, the two speed tools go past 200 mph at a certain point.It's worth noting that, with a bit of effort, we could find some cars whose overall weight matches the scale footprint difference between the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Returning to the racing action involving the blower beasts we have here, police happened to be around when the Chevy and the Dodge were racing. However, the path-crossing was only partial, so the two street racers simply pretended they were law-abiding drivers for a while and went over the cop moment without breaking a sweat.The clip involves scenes captured from both cars, so you'll get a complete view of the battle. The adventure comes to a rather abrupt end and this is the bit where fanboys, whether from the LS or the Mopar camp, will have plenty of reasons to go crazy.