Dodge Challenger GT AWD Gets Frisky in the Snow

Forget about the Porsches and all the other AWD sports cars that you can't afford. What you want is the Challenger GT with all-wheel drive.

AWD muscle car.



A launch event is happening Tamworth, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine. There's an embargo on the driving impressions, but not the driving footage that was captured there, so you can see exactly what happens when the front tires dig in for extra grip.



The GT comes only with a V6 and only with an automatic. The AWD was adapted from the Charger and has an active rear bias when you dial in some steering input. But, it looks at many different factors, such as the wipers being on or the ambient temperature to determine when it's not the right time to have fun.



A spokesman from Dodge is also present, making an interesting point about why the Challenger GT got built based purely on customer demand.



The GT model starts at $33,395 before the $1,095 for the destination fee and options. The one in the first video is $38,570 thanks to the three attractive packages that have been installed. A



As standard, the



Stayed glued to this article for an upcoming Challenger GT vs. Mustang and Camaro comparison. Somehow, we imagine a comparison with the Golf and a Subaru WRX is a far better idea.







