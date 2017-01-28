autoevolution

Dodge Challenger GT AWD Gets Frisky in the Snow

 
28 Jan 2017
by
Forget about the Porsches and all the other AWD sports cars that you can't afford. What you want is the Challenger GT with all-wheel drive.
While Ford and Chevy's idea of being sensible is fitting a turbocharged four-banger, Dodge didn't forget about all its Canadian fans and made the first AWD muscle car.

A launch event is happening Tamworth, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine. There's an embargo on the driving impressions, but not the driving footage that was captured there, so you can see exactly what happens when the front tires dig in for extra grip.

The GT comes only with a V6 and only with an automatic. The AWD was adapted from the Charger and has an active rear bias when you dial in some steering input. But, it looks at many different factors, such as the wipers being on or the ambient temperature to determine when it's not the right time to have fun.

A spokesman from Dodge is also present, making an interesting point about why the Challenger GT got built based purely on customer demand.

The GT model starts at $33,395 before the $1,095 for the destination fee and options. The one in the first video is $38,570 thanks to the three attractive packages that have been installed. A Golf R starts at $36,470 and can go over 40k with options. We'll leave it up to you to decide which is a better all-weather car, but we know which is the coolest.

As standard, the 2017 Dodge Challenger GT comes with heated and ventilated seats wrapped in Nappa leather, heated steering wheel, 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment, 19-inch Hyper Black wheels covered by Michelin all-season performance tires, fog lights, and a deck-lid spoiler. The GT Interior Package is a bargain at $995, adding Alcantara suede, sportier steering wheel, and a superior audio system.

Stayed glued to this article for an upcoming Challenger GT vs. Mustang and Camaro comparison. Somehow, we imagine a comparison with the Golf and a Subaru WRX is a far better idea.



