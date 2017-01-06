autoevolution

Do the Acura NSX and MDX Have Anything in Common?

 
6 Jan 2017
by
What does Acura do when paying Marvel to show your cars in Avengers movies stops working? You start making sponsored posts on YouTube.
We've never agreed with this type of publicity, which is not to say that we didn't enjoy Auto Guide's video. Maybe Jodi Lai has something to do with it.

We bet a lot of you have looked at the Acura NSX and wondered just how making a hybrid supercar will help to sell the crummy ILX. It won't, but that doesn't mean there's no connection.

For the purpose of this sponsored post, Auto Guide is comparing the supercar against the MDX, perhaps Acura's only truly competitive vehicle.

The obvious similarity between the NSX and the MDX is the design. Sure, the crossover looks like Peter Griffin with cycling glasses, but it was created at the Acura Design Studio in Torrance, California by a lady named Michelle Christensen, the first female lead designer out there.

She must insect eyes because both the NSX and the MDX have six LED projectors per headlight. The two models also share push-button start and a unique shifter design with buttons on the dash and a steering-mounted toggle.

Powertrains are completely different, with the NSX packing nine gears and plenty of help for its V6 engine. But both are said to feature Super Handling All Wheel Drive. Just don't expect the crossover to show Ferrari any tricks it doesn't know... unless that trick is to carry up to seven people.

Try as they might, the editors can't convince us that the NSX and MDX don't share any gearbox tech.

For most of its 17-year existence, it was the best-selling vehicle for Honda’s luxury brand. However, the MDX slipped about 15% last year, leaving room for the RDX at the top. All these 7-seaters have a standard 290 horsepower V6 engine and 9-speed automatic transmission. Those equipped with the $10,450 Advance Package or the $12,450 Advance & Entertainment Package add an idle stop/start function that shuts off the engine at a lights. Later this year, they will also have a hybrid model with more power.

