DiRT Rally Gets PlayStation VR Support This Year and Co-Drive Mode

Codemasters, the company that created the "Colin McRae Rally
" series of games, which has been followed up with the DiRT series, has announced it will add VR support to its edition dedicated to the PlayStation platform.
According to a blog post on Codemasters’s official web page, the updated DiRT Rally game will feature support for PlayStation VR through a DLC, which means that existing users of the product will be able to download an update that will bring this functionality.
The VR-enhanced game
will also be available for purchase when the DLC is introduced, so you can buy it complete with the DLC if you do not already own DiRT Rally and are a PS4
user.
Every discipline, every route, and every car in the game will support VR, which means that players will get to experience whatever view of the cockpit they desire. All they need is a PlayStation 4, the DiRT Rally game with the update, and a PlayStation VR setup.
A racing wheel with pedals
is recommended for the maximum experience, but the PS4’s controller will do the task just fine if you do not feel good about spending a couple of hundred dollars on a proper racing wheel.
The other news announced by Codemasters today introduces a feature that has been overlooked in rally
simulations since these games were available to the public. We are referring to the co-driver, an essential part of rallying that has been placed in the “hands” of AI all this time.
Codemasters will allow a second player to join in on the fun and provide the driver with pace notes using the Dualshock 4 buttons and touchpad. It will be the codriver's job to provide the pace notes at precisely the right time to ensure that the driver will be informed about the course and act accordingly.
In real life, a mistake from a co-driver could lead to a crash and even death, but you are safe from that in DiRT Rally. If you fancy driving without a co-driver, you can always try your hand at the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb or the FIA World Rallycross Championship, both included in DiRT Rally.