autoevolution

Diesel Passenger Cars Emit More NOx Than Diesel Trucks and Buses

 
8 Jan 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
If it wasn't already clear, the reputation of the diesel engine has been tarnished forever, and we all have Volkswagen to thank for that. The Dieselgate scandal might prove to be the best thing Elon Musk could have hoped for if he actually wants the world to have as many EV companies as possible.
The deal with oil burners is that while they emit less carbon dioxide than gasoline-powered cars, they also have a much broader pallette of toxic particles that get spewed out in the air. We all know that CO2 is bad for the environment and thus dangerous for us humans, but the real killer are the nitrous oxides and other particulate matter that make it past the catalyst in a diesel car's exhaust system.

Europe is the world's most important market for this type of engines, with 8.8 million of them (passenger cars and heavy duty vehicles combined) sold in 2014, more than double the figures registered in the second largest market, China. And, unlike in Europe where there's roughly one diesel HDV (heavy duty vehicle) for every 17 LDV (light duty vehicle), on the Asian country's market one truck or bus is sold for every two passenger cars.

These numbers, together with those showing diesels to be the source of thousands of premature deaths in Europe, is why some cities are starting a serious crackdown on these engines, with things going as far as banning them altogether starting 2025.

A study conducted by the International Council on Clean Transportation on NOx emissions revealed a very peculiar situation: trucks and buses tested in Germany and Finland came out with an average of 210 mg of nitrous oxides emitted per kilometer, which is less than half the 500 mg most modern diesel cars - classified as Euro 6 - leave behind them after every kilometer.

The larger and heavier vehicles are actually cleaner, which is something nobody would have imagined. If you were to dig deeper, you'd find out that HDVs have much stricter emissions tests that are carried out in real-world conditions. The passenger cars, on the other hand, are tested in labs using prototype vehicles, so end up polluting considerably more once out on the road.

The EU plans to change the way cars are tested too, and these recent findings suggest it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a look over the fence at their HDVs neighbor and their process. As for the manufacturers themselves, we guess there's nothing else to be said.
diesel truck Europe emissions NOx
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78