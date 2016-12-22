Dartz Reveals New Project For 2017, It Has Black Alligator Skin And 1,600 HP

Dartz
, the Latvian
brand that makes the word eccentric too subtle to describe it, has a new creation on its hands.
Named Dartz Prombon Black Alligator 2K17, it was released ahead of Christmas
, if you have run out of last-minute gift ideas. It will be an armored SUV
fitted with an engine that develops 1,600 HP
, which is more than the regular versions of the Prombon
. Evidently, a 1,600 HP engine was not enough for Dartz, so this car also comes with alligator leather, which is probably extremely expensive.
Dartz even wrote a press release to accompany its latest creation, but it forgot to mention any other technical specifications. Instead, the company rambled about Lenin, a rap battle, and a presumed link between the two.
You can read the press release attached to this story to see what we are referencing. Before you click that, make sure you are sitting down, because it will amuse you to tears.
Other options for the interior of the Dartz Prombon include crocodile leather, python skin, shark skin, sheepskin floor mats, ostrich hide, and stingray skin. All of the elements mentioned above can be colored in any shade desired by the client, for an unspecified price.
You already know that Dartz’ Prombon is based on the 2016 Mercedes-AMG
GLS 63, which comes with a 5.5-liter twin turbo V8 unit. Customers can specify it with various power levels, which range from stock to 1,600 HP. The maximum torque available from that motor in Dartz specification is 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft), which is more than enough to tow a truck and a trailer filled with cargo.
Volkswagen’s Touareg once managed to pull an airplane with less power and less torque, so this model should not struggle to tow an aircraft, because everyone knows it can do it without hesitation. Expect to see the Prombon Black Alligator driven by extremely wealthy people
starting with the middle of 2016.