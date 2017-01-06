autoevolution

Dakar Rider Struck By Lightning, Still Manages To Reach The Finish Line

 
6 Jan 2017, 13:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The Dakar Rally is probably the hardest motorized competition on the planet, putting both man and machine through a lot of stress while fighting the elements and the tough roads for hundreds of miles. What could be harder than that? Maybe getting struck by lightning?
Yeah, that should do it, and Slovakian rider Ivan Jakes recently went through that. It happened in the Salar Centenario area on the third stage of the Dakar Rally. The KTM rider was 186 miles from the finish line when he got struck during a storm.

But contrary to your expectations, Jakes didn’t stop in his tracks. He was aware he’d been hit by the bolt of lightning and even had pain in his left arm. Still, he carried on and even managed to finish in 15th place.

Now, you may be asking yourself how the hell did he stay alive after such a shock. The thing that saved him was the KTM motorcycle he was riding on, since the metal conducted the electricity into the ground. If he had had a foot down during the moment, it would have been him conducting all the current and things would have been much worse.

After arriving at the stage finish, Ivan was sent to a local hospital for some checks where the medics discovered that he is ultimately all right. He even got green lights to start the next stage of the rally. Now that is passion!

However, Jakes here was incredibly lucky that the bolt of lightning hit the motorcycle and not him. So remember folks, if you’re riding and a storm comes in start looking for shelters like an overpass, gas station or a store. Don’t sit under isolated trees and let the storm pass completely before getting back on the road.
ktm dakar ktm motorcycles Dakar off-road EPIC
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78