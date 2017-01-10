autoevolution

Dakar 2017 Stage 6 Gets Canceled Due To Bad Weather

 
Several months of extreme drought have tortured the people and the fauna of Bolivia, the place where the Dakar Rally 2017 is currently going through. Finally, the rain came in, but the heavy downpour makes for a disaster in racing.
Although good for local irrigation, the massive storm caused so much of a headache that the governing body of the Rally Dakar 2017 canceled Stage 6 through the following communication:

“Considering the extreme climatic conditions and that some drivers are still on the stage course, considering that is impossible to bring the vehicles of all participants back to the bivouac and prepare the next stage in the best conditions and considering that people of the organisation in charge of the reco of tomorrow's stage course informed that the road is unpracticable, the 6th stage (ORURO-LA PAZ) has been cancelled.”

Stage 6, taking place between Oruro and La Paz with 527 kilometers of timed special stage, was set to be the longest of the twelve Dakar stages to be raced against the clock. Now, the stage scheduled from Uyuni and Salta, with 492 kilometers of special, will be the most lengthy in the Dakar 2017.

The riders, assistance, and crew of the Monster Energy Honda Team had to make the liaison by road to the La Paz bivouac. Next, the team will get to savor a well-earned day off in the Bolivian capital and set about preparations for the following day.

As a logical consequence, the race order remains the same as yesterday’s bar any minor modifications. The current leader is Honda with United States rider Ricky Brabec being in the first place, followed by another Honda racer, Paulo Goncalves. KTM’s British rider Sam Sunderland is in third place now, while the fourth position is occupied by Spanish rider Joan Barreda Bort who is also riding a Honda.

Stay tuned for more information about the Dakar Rally soon.
