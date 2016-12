SkinSuit is the product resulted from the partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Dainese Science and Research Center. Unlike the motorsport protective apparel we all know, this suit is specially designed to provide “loading” in the head-to-foot direction.This is needed to recreate the gravity’s load on Earth up on the space station so that it will counteract the stretching of the spine in the weightless environment. The SkinSuit is completely made-to-measure by Dainese, requiring over 150 measurements of the astronaut’s body to be taken for the suit not to compromise movement and comfort.Dainese, which has always made protection in dynamic sports its mission, conrms its commitment to researching innovative solutions for the protection of humans and constantly looks to the future by exploring possible evolutions of the relationship between nature, art, and science.Dainese has in fact recently supported SACI (Studio Arts College International) in the symposium “From Galileo to Mars: Renaissance of the Artsciences.” The exclusive event took place November 12 in Florence, Italy, with distinguished guests including NASA Deputy Administrator Dava Newman; NASA astronaut, engineer and artist Nicole Scott; Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli; architect and designer Guillermo Trotti and artist and professor Lia Halloran.At the event, Dainese showcased its two space suits: SkinSuit and BioSuit. The later is a space suit intended for the rst human journey to the Red Planet, expected around 2030, utilizing the “lines of non-extension” concept to apply the necessary mechanic pressure to the astronaut’s body without compromising movement.