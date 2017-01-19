autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Dacia Dokker and Lodgy Facelift Revealed With Fresh Grille, New Steering Wheel

 
19 Jan 2017, 22:14 UTC ·
by
With the 2017 Dokker and Lodgy, the entire Dacia lineup of cars has been refreshed. Everything has a nice new steering wheel and a grille that sort of looks like a Range Rover's. But since when is that a problem?
The two hardest working memebers of the Dacia family don't have as comprehensive a list of upgrades as the Logan and Sandero facelifts. The lights are the same as before, both at the front and back, but the grille is a little posher.

On the Lodgy model, you might notice that the trunk lid has a big piece of plastic around the number plate and a chrome trim on top. That piece looks cheaper than the one before.

The interiors look a little less like they came from the 90s. They got rid of the yobbish horn button and replaced it with a regular steering wheel pad. Speaking of which, the bit you grab looks excellent thanks to four thin spokes and plenty of useful buttons.

You might consider us boring, but we have to talk about the revised air vents and the fact that Stepway models now come with an armrest as standard. It also says "Stepway" on the trim beneath the air, which is pretty cool.

The engine range has some revisions too. The two 1.5-liter dCi diesels are the same as before, offering 75 or 90 horsepower. The base gasoline unit is the SCe 100, a 1.6-liter from the dark ages, which is joined by the TCe 115, a peppy 1.2-liter with a turbo.

The new Dokker and new Lodgy can be ordered today and will be available in dealerships beginning in April. The Dokker with the SCe petrol engine is available starting from €9,650. Prices for the Lodgy powered with the same engine start from €10,150 for the five-seat version and from €12,150 for the seven-seater, making it the most affordable seven-seat family car in France.
Dacia Dokker Facelift Dacia Lodgy facelift Dacia 2017 Dacia Dokker
 
